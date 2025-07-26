DU’s fourth year rollout under NEP sees surge in BA, BSc students

As the University of Delhi (DU) prepares to roll out the fourth year of the undergraduate (UG) programme under the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020, students from BA and BSc courses have emerged as the largest group opting to continue and level up their degrees to honours.

According to the university data, around 72,000 students are eligible for the fourth year, of which more than 50,000 have chosen to go ahead with the extended year, as of Thursday, July 24.

According to a PTI report, a major chunk of the cohort comprises students from interdisciplinary BA and BSc programmes who are now looking forward to upgrading their degrees to honours.

Manav, a BA student from Ramjas College, said, "This is a big opportunity for us. We didn't have the option to graduate with honours earlier, now we can, that's why I opted in."

While the policy promises academic flexibility and research exposure, its implementation has raised several questions. Students and faculty across the university cite confusion and chaos because of unclear guidelines, understaffed departments, and administrative delays in assigning research supervisors.

Ananya, a third-year BA student from Jesus and Mary College, said she was earlier informed that she could pursue her fourth-year research in either Sociology and Psychology. "But the Psychology department later said it's only for honours students. We were misled," she said.

This lack of clarity is posing challenges for students pursuing courses with interdisciplinary combinations – with involvement of multiple departments and conflicting information only adding to the chaos.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier hailed the fourth year as a "game changer," emphasising its focus on research, entrepreneurship and skills. He said that more than 20,000 students had opted out, but stressed the university's readiness to accommodate the remaining large batch.

"We will create whatever facilities are needed. It is in the interest of our students," he said.

Despite the assurance, teachers' associations remain sceptical, with many flagging concerns about inadequate infrastructure, limited faculty strength, and the absence of structured orientation programmes.

Departments are reportedly finding it hard to finalise research supervisors and prepare labs in time.

"Students enrolled in non-honour courses are enthusiastic, but the system isn't ready," said a faculty member, adding that there is no uniformity in the plans proposed for interdisciplinary students.

While students from honours courses, particularly in subjects like Economics and English, gave second thoughts to taking up an extended year, citing job plans or exam preparation, students enrolled in BA and BSc programmes saw the fourth year as a necessary academic upgrade.

"Most of us want to pursue higher studies or apply abroad. An honours degree would help us stand out," said another student from the North Campus of the university.

"We just hope the university gets its act together before classes begin," the student said.

With only a week left before the academic session begins, Delhi University is grappling with the dual challenge of handling scale and providing clarity – particularly for students who have placed trust in the NEP’s promises.