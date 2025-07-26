Bengaluru rents drop as tech layoffs rise? Reddit post sparks debate

A Redditor recently posted a screenshot from a thread drawing attention to the unexpected availability of 2BHK flats in Whitefield for Rs 40,000, which they claim was impossible a few months back.

This sudden fall in rental prices in Bengaluru has sparked a fresh debate about the wave of layoffs in India’s tech sector. A casual Reddit post soon escalated into profound conversations revolving around job uncertainty and shifting market dynamics in the Silicon Valley of the country.

According to a report by Business Today, the post read: “Is Bengaluru rents coming down? 4-5 months ago I couldn’t find a good gated apartment for ₹40K. Today, there are plenty”.

This note soon struck a chord with other users, and one replied: “Layoffs fear. Bengaluru is primarily driven by IT. Many are now postponing plans to buy homes or plots due to job uncertainty. They’re focusing on savings instead; this naturally impacts rental demand.”

“After mass RTO (Return to Office) enforcement last year, rents surged. Now, with layoffs underway, no one wants to spend big chunks of their salary on rent or EMIs”, said another.

While some users said people are “coming to their senses”, others cautioned of silent yet huge layoffs that are underway.

The sentiment sheds light on the rising anxiety and turbulence in the IT sector amid growing layoffs triggered by AI integration.

Recent layoffs in tech sector

In the first half of 2025 alone, major tech companies slashed thousands of jobs worldwide. Microsoft alone laid off around 10,000 employees, citing AI integration, while Google went ahead with job cuts across its cloud, hardware, and ad-tech wings.

Amazon has also cut down its workforce in logistics and device units, while Intel cut down its operations, citing weak PC demand and restructuring sparked by AI adoption.

The same has been the case with Indian IT firms as well. TCS, Infosys, and Wipro are reportedly slowing the hiring process and silently letting go of mid-level managers as a part of cost-cutting efforts. The adoption of automation and AI are reportedly boosting efficiency while also redrawing the employment landscape.