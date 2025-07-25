“Was it because there were only 75 of us?”: SC verdict disappoints MP NEET-UG 2025 petitioners

In a shocking move, the Supreme Court of India dismissed the Special Leave Petition filed by NEET-UG 2025 aspirants from Madhya Pradesh seeking relaxation due to an almost hour-long power outage.

These students, who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 on May 4, claimed that they had to take their exam in darkness, or using candles, due to a state-wide power cut in MP, and no electricity backup in many centres assigned by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Claiming that such an abrupt discomfort, and the alleged lack of preparation by the NTA, hurt their performance in the exam, the candidates initially petitioned the MP High Court seeking a reexamination.

Initially, a single-judge bench of the MP High Court comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar ordered a stay on the results of the petitioning candidates and redirected the NTA to reconduct the exam for them. However, a division bench of the MP High Court would eventually reverse this order.

When the students moved to the Supreme Court with a Special Leave Petition (SLP), requesting a re-exam, the SC bench of Justices PS Narasimha and AS Chandurkar quashed the SLP, claiming that they “cannot pass an order in an individual’s case.”

Furthermore, they backed the verdict of the MP High Court, and asked the counsel for the petitioners not to “give unnecessary hopes to the students.”

According to Advocate Mradul Bhatnagar, counsel for the petitioners, the bench also directed the NTA to allow students to register for counselling, subject to their eligibility.

Justice denied, petitioners say

According to the petitioners, who are candidates who appeared for the exam, and their parents, the Supreme Court’s decision is a stark injustice to students.

“We hoped that the courts would come to our rescue, alas, that was not the case. We placed our trust in the Supreme Court, but that trust stands broken now,” Ashutosh*, an aspirant’s parent and one of the petitioners, told EdexLive.

He added that the SC did not deny that there was a power cut, or that students’ performance was not affected by this, but still refused to provide them with any relief. “It was as if they acknowledged the facts, but refused to consider them while making their decision,” he sighed.

Parents of aspirants believe that this verdict is part of a larger malaise in India, ie an increasingly anti-student examination system.

“This issue has been raging for a few months now. We’ve moved all levels of the judiciary, and our ordeal was covered by the media. Yet, no institution in the country — be it the Health Ministry, the NTA, or the courts — considered our plea,” Deepa*, another aspirant’s mother, says.

“Was it because there were only 75 aspirants, and we hadn’t petitioned in droves? If the child of an NTA official or a judge or anyone influential were among the affected students, would the verdict be the same?” she bristles.

Students’ spirits lowered

Due to this verdict, the 75 aspirants who petitioned the courts feel hopeless and lost, their parents say.

“After the exam, my daughter was very disheartened and disturbed. Like many parents who sought the legal route, I told her to hold on to her hope and that she would surely receive justice. The SC verdict is making me feel like I let her down,” Deepa sighs.

She further reports that her daughter feels down and dull all day, to the point of not being able to eat.

Now, while aspirants are allowed to register for counselling, their admission is subject to their eligibility and marks. With their exam performances hampered by technical difficulties, it is unfair that they are expected to go ahead with their counselling as usual.

“Our children were not stupid, nor did they fail to prepare well. Their exam performance was hampered due to factors out of their control. How can they mark the right answers in the dark if they cannot see the questions properly?” Deepa asks.

As a result, admissions for these candidates have become a question of luck, thus adding more uncertainty to their already precarious medical futures.

“We have left everything to fate now; if this year looks difficult, my daughter will have to attempt again next year,” a resigned Ashutosh told EdexLive.

While the beginning of these 75 students’ medical careers has been stalled, the result of this fallout has more immediate and far-reaching consequences — a complete erosion of trust in the NTA.

“I pressured my daughter to focus on her education and study hard for NEET-UG. If something like this happens during her attempt next year, too, who will provide her relief?” Deepa asks

She adds, “Students have already faced a massive blow at such a young age due to this. They won’t be able to handle another blow like this a second time.”

(*names changed to maintain anonymity)