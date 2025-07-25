Seven children killed in Rajasthan school building collapse, probe ordered

In a tragic incident, seven children were killed and two critically injured when the roof of a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district today, Friday morning, July 25.

The collapse occurred around 8.30 am at Piplodi Government School in Manohar Thana, where over 60 students, along with teachers and staff, were present. The school, which offers education up to Class 8, was housed in a single-storey structure that locals say was in a dilapidated condition. Complaints had reportedly been made earlier about its poor state, as per a report by NDTV.

According to eyewitnesses, the roof caved in suddenly following days of heavy rainfall in the region. Chaos followed as screams rang out and dust engulfed the area. Locals rushed in to help, pulling children out from the debris. Visuals from the site showed several JCB machines and rescue teams working to clear the rubble.

Education Secretary Krishna Kunal confirmed that six children had died on the spot, while one more succumbed to injuries later. All the deceased were between 8 and 11 years old. Two others remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

District officials, including the collector, were on-site to oversee rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief, calling the incident “tragic and deeply saddening” and said all possible assistance was being extended.

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar promised a thorough investigation into the collapse.

“I’ve directed officials to ensure the best treatment for the injured and to probe the cause of the collapse,” he said.

The injured were initially taken to Manohar Thana Hospital, and those with serious injuries were referred to Jhalawar for advanced care.