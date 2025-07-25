SBI PO admit card 2025 out at sbi.co.in; here’s all you need to know

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued the call letters for the Probationary Officers (PO) Preliminary examination today, July 25, 2025. Candidates who had registered for the recruitment can access their admit cards from the official website at sbi.co.in.

With the admit cards out, candidates may soon expect the dates of SBI prelims in late July or early August, said a report by The Times of India. The admit cards include key details, including exam date, reporting time and venue.

The SBI PO recruitment drive 2025 aims to fill 541 positions – including 500 regular posts and 41 backlog vacancies. With thousands expected to appear for the exam, the competition is expected to be intense for one of the most sought-after roles in the Indian banking sector.

Here’s how to download SBI PO 2025 admit cards

Follow these steps to download admit cards online:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in Go to the ‘Careers’ section Click on ‘Current openings’ Click on the ‘Probationary Officers Recruitment’ link Click on the prelims admit card download option Enter registration number and password/date of birth in the designated fields Submit and download the admit card for future reference

What will follow the Prelims?

Candidates who clear the prelims will be selected to appear for the SBI PO Mains exam, which is tentatively scheduled for September 2025. Admit cards for the same may be expected in around August or early September.

The selection process doesn’t end here. The candidates shortlisted from the Mains exam are called for a final evaluation phase, which comprises a psychometric test, group exercise, and a personal interview, which may be expected in October or November 2025.

The cumulative performance of the candidate in the Mains and the final assessment will decide his/her ultimate selection. The merit list can be expected post-interview.