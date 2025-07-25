Protest by IIT Guwahati students against fee hike enters third day

An indefinite protest by research scholars and post-graduate students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati against 'steep hike' in their fee structure entered the third day on Thursday, July 24, even as the institute said fee was hiked to support enhanced student welfare and activities.

The protestors alleged that the decision on fee hike was made without any transparency and without consulting the student community, particularly the PhD scholars.

"Despite the institute having a student population of around 8,500, not a single student was informed of this change until it appeared suddenly on the fee payment portal," a protesting student, who did not wish to be named, told The New Indian Express.

The students launched the protest demanding an official confirmation from the administration ensuring registration without penalty or late fines, an assurance that no fellowship would be deducted due to delayed fee payments, and a revised fee structure.

A group of students had met the management last week but their talks failed. The protestors warned that they would not relent until the decision on fee hike is revoked.

The IIT Guwahati said the fee structure had been revised after seven years. It added that the Rs 8,900 per semester increase for "continuing students" is to support enhanced student welfare and activities, including increased allocations for hostel-level events, cultural and sports festivals, and Gymkhana-led initiatives beyond just Inter-IIT participation.

"The administration had a four-hour open discussion on 17 July 2025 and provided detailed clarifications on the increased components of the fee. The students were also informed that the institute has made provisions for loans through the Students' Welfare Fund to support the needy ones," the institute said in a statement.

It further stated that following the meeting, the students were asked to submit their representation if they had any further concerns but no submission was received so far, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

"However, suddenly, on 22 July 2025, a small group of students gathered in front of the administrative building and started protesting without any prior notice and without submitting any representation of their concerns. While a small group of students is protesting, the majority of the 8,400-strong student body is not participating in the protest," the statement further stated