"Please keep our teacher here only": Students tearfully protest against teacher transfer

Several students of Muktapur Primary School in Manoor mandal in the Medak district, Telangana, were seen bidding an emotional goodbye to their teacher, Ramesh, who was being transferred to another primary school at Irakpally as part of a government adjustment process.

Urging the officials to revoke the transfer, students and parents staged a protest at Maktapur Chowrasta. Parents credited Ramesh for the school's transformation, stating that it began functioning effectively only after his arrival. The student strength had increased from 30 to 72 under his guidance, and the school was reportedly functioning on par with private institutions, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The emotional pleas from students, including cries of "Please keep our teacher here only," brought traffic to a halt. Police later intervened, urging the children to call off the protest and assuring them that they would speak to higher authorities to consider bringing the teacher back.

In more news...

The group director of Programme Planning & Evaluation Group (PPEG), National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Dr K Chandrashekhar, underscored the impact of satellite technology and the broad scope of ISRO's space activities during the National Space Day 2025 celebrations held at the University College of Engineering, Osmania University, on Thursday.

Dr Chandrashekhar further spoke about ISRO’s landmark achievements and ambitious future missions, urging students to consider the wide array of career opportunities within the organisation, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The head of the Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) Department and convener of the event, Prof P Naveen Kumar, encouraged students to make the most of opportunities and facilities offered by ISRO to enhance their career prospects.