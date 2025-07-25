KCET 2025: Karnataka UGNEET, UGCET mock seat allotment results out

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the mock seat allotment results for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test or Karnataka Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) and UG National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UGNEET) 2025 today, Friday, July 25.

Candidates can access their KCET 2025 mock seat allotment result status on the official website at kea.nic.in.

The mock allotment takes into account various aspects, including merit, the roster system, and the options chosen by candidates up to 6 pm on July 22, 2025, as reported by The Indian Express.

Candidates can add, delete, or reorder their options before the first allotment round, between July 16, 12 pm to July 25, 5 pm. The choice selection process for the allotted seats is set for August 4 to August 7, 2025.

The KCET seat allotment involves admissions to various courses, including medical, dental, engineering, BSc nursing, veterinary, agriculture, Pharma-D, BPharm, BPO, BPT, and other allied health science courses.

However, it is to be noted that the seat matrix for courses like Ayurved, Unani, Naturopathy, Yoga and Homoeopathy has not yet been enabled.

Candidates who have been allotted seats must carry the required documents along with their KCET 2025 seat allotment letter to their allotted institute. One must pay the required tuition fees to their respective institute in order to confirm the admission.