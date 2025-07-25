Karnataka to bring down SSLC, Ⅱ PU pass marks to 33%

The Karnataka government has issued draft rules to bring changes in the evaluation system of SSLC and Ⅱ PU exams, commencing from the 2025-26 academic year. The suggestions made have been to reduce the pass mark and, secondly, to allow the inclusion of internal marks to calculate the passing score.

In Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, a student must secure 33% of the total marks to pass contrary to now – which is 35%. The candidates can also secure 33% of marks as a total of external examination scores and internal assessment.

This means, if a candidate scores at least 206 out of a total of 625 marks, including 30% marks in each subject, they are declared to have passed the exam, stated a report by The Times of India.

However, it is to be noted that the total marks for the first language, that is 125, will remain unchanged. The total marks in other subjects also stands at 100. These changes will be brought under Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board First Regulations (Amendment) 2025.

According to the draft proposal issued on Thursday, July 24, a Ⅱ Pre-University (PU) student will be considered to have passed the exam if he/she secures 33% of aggregate marks across all subjects. Furthermore, the student should not secure less than 30% of the total marks in each subject, which will include marks scored in the written examination, internal assessment or practical examination.

In subjects that do not have an internal assessment or practical examination, the student must secure at least 24 marks in the written examination, which carries 80 marks. On the other hand, the candidate must score at least 21 marks out of 70 in the written examination in subjects with a practical examination or internal assessment.

The pass percentage of Karnataka SSLC and Ⅱ PU exams was one of the lowest in the country. The changes now introduced are in line with the regulations of the central boards.

Practical exams will also see some changes

Currently, practical exams have a weightage of 30 marks, which will be changed to 20 marks under the new rules. The remaining 10 marks will be granted to candidates who fulfills the conditions below:

A minimum of 75% attendance in each subject – including theory and practical classes, which makes them eligible to appear for the practical exam Must have conducted the specified number of practicals for each practical subject Must have submitted practicals in a record book, duly certified by the lecturer Must have appeared for the practical examination

In Karnataka SSLC, 8.68 lakh students appeared for the exam, while only 5.28 lakh passed. The pass percentage was 62%.

In Ⅱ PUC-1, 6.37 lakh students appeared for the exam, and the pass percentage was 69.16%.