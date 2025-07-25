From Katwa to national topper: Nilufa Yasmin ranks AIR 1 in UGC-NET JRF June 2025 (Bengali)

In a remarkable achievement, Nilufa Yasmin, a research scholar from Katwa in West Bengal, has topped the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) June 2025 examination in Bengali.

Scoring a perfect 100 percentile and securing All India Rank 1, Nilufa’s journey is one of resilience, academic brilliance, and the unwavering support of family.

A resident of Palita Road in Katwa, Nilufa grew up in a home where education was a way of life. With both parents being former school teachers, her foundation in learning was laid early and nurtured consistently, reported The Times of India.

However, her path to success wasn’t straightforward. After two unsuccessful attempts at the UGC-NET, Nilufa remained determined, and it was her third attempt that turned everything around.