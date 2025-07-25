From Katwa to national topper: Nilufa Yasmin ranks AIR 1 in UGC-NET JRF June 2025 (Bengali)

In a remarkable achievement, Nilufa Yasmin, a research scholar from Katwa in West Bengal, has topped the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) June 2025 examination in Bengali.
Scoring a perfect 100 percentile and securing All India Rank 1, Nilufa’s journey is one of resilience, academic brilliance, and the unwavering support of family.
A resident of Palita Road in Katwa, Nilufa grew up in a home where education was a way of life. With both parents being former school teachers, her foundation in learning was laid early and nurtured consistently, reported The Times of India.
However, her path to success wasn’t straightforward. After two unsuccessful attempts at the UGC-NET, Nilufa remained determined, and it was her third attempt that turned everything around.
Currently pursuing her PhD at Burdwan University, Nilufa’s research explores the intersection of Bengali literature and medieval music traditions, a subject that reflects both her academic depth and cultural roots.
Known for consistently topping her class throughout school and college, she has also earned a reputation for being a dedicated scholar with a creative edge.
But Nilufa isn’t confined to academia alone. An accomplished singer, she often shares her music online, seamlessly blending her artistic talent with her scholarly interests.
Her feat drew praise from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who took to social media to congratulate her.
The CM also acknowledged another state achiever, Rikta Chakraborty from Kolkata, who secured AIR 2 in Mass Communication and Journalism.
This year, out of the 10.19 lakh registered candidates, 7.52 lakh appeared for the exam.
5,269 candidates qualified for both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship
54,885 qualified for Assistant Professorship and PhD admission
Another 1,28,179 candidates qualified exclusively for PhD admission