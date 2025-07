BPSC releases updated exam calendar 2025: Check revised dates, vacancies, and details

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an updated exam calendar for 2025, listing key dates and details for several upcoming recruitment examinations. Aspirants can check the full schedule on the official website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The updated calendar includes new dates for postponed exams and fresh schedules for various posts across departments, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Major upcoming BPSC exams and schedules

1. 71st Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE)

Vacancies: 1,298





Revised Prelims date: September 13, 2025 (Earlier scheduled for September 10, 2025)





2. Assistant Section Officer (ASO)

Vacancies: 41





Revised Prelims date: September 10, 2025 (Earlier scheduled for September 13, 2025)





3. Secondary & Higher Secondary Teacher – Simultala Residential School, Jamui

Vacancies: 26





Prelims date: September 20, 2025





4. Special Teacher Recruitment Exam 2025

Vacancies: 7,279





Prelims date: To be held in November/December 2025





5. Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI)

Vacancies: 28





Prelims dates: August 9 and 10, 2025





6. Vice Principal & Equivalent Posts – ITIs under Labour Resources Department

Vacancies: 50





Prelims date: August 17, 2025





7. Mineral Development Officer (MDO)

Vacancies: 50





Prelims dates: August 9 and 10, 2025





The 71st CCE Prelims and ASO Prelims dates have been swapped due to recent changes. Candidates should download the updated calendar and double-check exam dates to avoid confusion.





Admit card release dates will be announced closer to the exam days.





For detailed notifications, syllabus, and application status, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.