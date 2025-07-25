Ananya Panday on a new feat – launches Kindness Curriculum for schoolchildren

Bollywood actress and youth icon Ananya Panday is on a feat to promote children’s emotional well-being – blending empathy and education.

Her project, So Positive, in partnership with the non-profit Slam Out Loud, has launched a Kindness Curriculum for school children in India.

The curriculum has its roots in arts-based learning as it inculcates various artistic expressions such as storytelling, poetry, and visual arts to nurture emotional intelligence in children, reported MoneyControl.

The curriculum is grounded in understanding, expressions, and instilling the values of empathy, kindness, and compassion, which are taking a backseat in this fast-paced and technologically-driven world today.

Ananya Panday’s active involvement is what makes this initiative unique. She has undertaken the responsibility of guiding young brains through a set of modules, infusing lessons from her own life with those that apply to others. Her participation helps lend a powerful voice to a better cause.

The Kindness Curriculum is gaining traction in schools across various Indian cities, thanks to Slam Out Loud’s Jijivisha Fellowship and Arts for All programmes. The programme is freely accessible on So Positive’s YouTube channel as well.

The ambitious project aims to benefit over 2.5 lakh children and provide easy access to parents, educators, and carers worldwide. The joint venture is also making efforts to extend the project to government and low-income schools on the Government of India’s DIKSHA Portal.

Ananya shared, “Kindness has always been at the heart of everything we do at So Positive. It’s something I deeply believe in — not just as an idea, but as a way of life. I truly feel that if we can instil kindness in kids from a young age, it becomes second nature to them as they grow up. That’s why the Kindness Curriculum is so close to my heart. With everything going on in the world, I feel an even stronger need to help build a generation that’s more empathetic, emotionally aware, and simply… kind.”