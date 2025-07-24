This is IIT Guwahati's response to ongoing student protests over fee hike

Postgraduate (PG) and PhD scholars at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have begun a peaceful protest over a recent hike in semester fees announced by the institute on Tuesday, July 22. Now in its third day, the protest criticises the institute’s move to increase the semester fees without any prior discussion with the student community

According to a report by News 18, the protesting students allege that the semester fee for regular PhD has gone up from Rs 34,000 to Rs 48,000 – which is more than the monthly stipend they receive. The Junior Research Fellows (JRFs) receive Rs 37,000 per month while the Senior Research Fellows (SRFs) receive Rs 42,000. The fees have now skyrocketed from Rs 58,000 to Rs 91,000 per semester.

Students point out that the increment in fees has come with no improvement in campus facilities or an increase in fellowship amounts. According to them, the fee hike encompasses various components, including festival fees, welfare fund, high hostel rent, hostel fund, and increased hostel maintenance fees. Some have even pointed out that the medical fees and student brotherhood fund have also seen a hike – which is unjustifiable, as per students.

“Unfair and unexplained”

The protesting demands are now demanding a rollback of the newly introduced fee structure, which affects not only the PhD students but also BTech and MTech students, with the commencement of the July-November 2025 semester.

Slogans like “Kam karo, kam karo, fee hike kam karo”, (Reduce it, reduce it, reduce the fee hike) and “Fee hike wapas lo” (Roll back the fee hike) are now echoing across the campus, urging the administration to reconsider its decision.

However, IIT Guwahati has defended the fee hike despite the student outcry. In a media statement released on Wednesday, July 23, the administration pointed out that the revision was the first in seven years and accounts for an increase of Rs 8,900 per semester for the continuing and upcoming batches.

The institute defended the hike, noting that the additional funds will be used for extra-curricular activities and student welfare, hostel-level events, initiatives by the Gymkhana, cultural and sports events, and participation in events beyond the inter-IIT competitions.

The institute also made a point that it had held an open-house meeting with students on July 17 for two hours – explaining the revised fee structure. According to them, though the students were urged to send their concerns formally, the administration did not receive any formal submissions.

However, according to students, these discussions have failed to bring any solid outcomes. A protester stated that the administration had initially assured students that unpaid fees would not impact their registration. However, those with pending payments were later denied registration.

Tensions escalated when the institute’s director allegedly refused to meet the protesters on July 23. The protest has included fee boycotts and the suspension of some teaching assistant duties. Additionally, students have been struggling with the humid weather in Guwahati, and several have fallen ill during the ongoing demonstrations.

“Majority of students not protesting"

IIT Guwahati called the protest an “effort of a small group”, downplaying the size of the protest. According to the institute, over 8,400 enrolled students are not part of the protest.

It also alleged that the protesting group had sidestepped the elected student body, which is currently drafting a formal proposal through official channels to address the fee hike.

In its official statement, the institute said, “The elected student body is not part of this protest and is working through the proper channel for an amicable solution to the increased components of the fee."

The administration concluded by stating that it remains committed to student welfare and welcomes feedback and dialogue through constructive and formal means.