Pune Metro launches free ‘One Pune Student Pass’: But here are the conditions

Pune Metro has introduced a special ‘One Pune Student pass’ at no cost for eligible students from July 25 to September 15, 2025. The initiative was launched as a new academic year is going to commence in educational institutions across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The initiative is intended to promote wider use of public transportation among students who make up a large chunk of Pune Metro’s ridership. Currently, there are over 1.9 lakh student passengers, and the numbers continue to go up – reported the Free Press Journal.

This is a limited-period offer, wherein students, including those at the graduation level, can avail the ‘One Plus Student Pass Card’ which is generally priced at Rs 118 - Rs 100 plus Rs 18 (GST) at no cost. However, in order to activate the card, students are to get a minimum top-up of Rs 200, which will be fully credited to the card with no additional charges.

Additionally, cardholders will enjoy a 30% discount on every metro ride to make the commute more efficient and affordable. Pune metro officials believe that this scheme will further encourage students to reduce dependence on private transport options and adopt metro travel to favour sustainable options.

Maha Metro Managing Director Shrawan Hardikar, while speaking on the occasion, said, “We have observed that a large number of students are already using the metro services. With the academic year starting, we want all eligible students to benefit from this special offer. We urge educational institutions and students across the Metro corridor to take advantage of it.”

All students pursuing education up to the graduation level with a valid KYC are eligible. Cards can be issued in the name of parents/guardians for students under 18 years of age.