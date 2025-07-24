Physically disabled doctor attacked by patient’s attendant at GMC Srinagar

A disturbing video from the emergency ward of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar has gone viral, showing a physically-disabled resident doctor being slapped so forcefully that he nearly collapses.

As per a report by Medical Dialogues, he was attacked by a patient’s attendant, furious after the patient was declared dead despite the hospital's efforts to revive him.

The assault took place on Tuesday, July 22, inside the government-run hospital, which is affiliated with Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.

The young doctor, a third-year postgraduate resident from Bihar who is also physically disabled, was among those attending to the critical patient when he was brought in with no detectable pulse or blood pressure. Despite resuscitation attempts including CPR, the patient could not be saved.

Soon after, the attendant stormed back into the emergency ward and violently slapped the doctor, an act captured on CCTV and widely shared on social media. The video shows the doctor falling to the ground as stunned patients and staff look on.