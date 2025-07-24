NEET PG admit cards to be out soon at natboard.edu.in – key details here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) on August 3. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can keep an eye on the official website at natboard.edu.in – where admit cards can be accessed.

According to the schedule, NBEMS shared the NEET PG exam city details with the aspirants on July 21, 2025. It warned that: “Unscrupulous agents / touts may make false and bogus claims to the candidates using spoofed notices, emails, SMS or contents on social media in the name of NBEMS for phishing”, stated a report by Telegraph India.

“Candidates are hereby advised not to be allured or mislead by unscrupulous agents / touts making false and bogus claims of helping any candidate in any means by such spoofed emails / SMS or forged documents or social media”, it went on to say.

Here’s how you can download the NEET PG 2025 admit card

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in Click on the NEET PG admit card link available on the homepage Enter your login credentials Submit the details and download your admit card

For assistance, candidates can contact NBEMS at the helpline number +91-7996165333, available between 9.30 am and 6.00 pm.