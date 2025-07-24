Here’s when to expect NIRF rankings 2025 – changes in evaluation criteria explained

A

The 2025 edition of NIRF rankings will come with a rehaul, including a new evaluation category focused on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This metric is set to assess how institutions contribute to environmental responsibility, sustainability, and social development, in tandem with global education yardsticks.

Another notable update is the introduction of negative marking for retracted research papers – first time in the history of NIRF. Under this revised system, institutions will be penalised for withdrawn or retracted research publications. According to Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of the NBA, a specific formula has been set in place to assign negative weightage, which will either be based on the percentage or number of retractions.

Sahasrabudhe also clarified that while this year’s penalty will be low, it’s likely to go up in the coming years if the issue of retracted publications is not attended to.

This change will particularly impact the “Research and Professional Practices” parameter, which measures the volume and quality of institutional research through various metrics, such as citation impact, number of publications, and peer-reviewed journal output.