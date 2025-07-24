Andhra University hostel students demand good quality food in hostels

Students from Arts and Commerce hostlers at Andhra University (AU) staged a protest at the Andhra University ingate in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday night, July 22, demanding the provision of good-quality food and a reduction in hostel mess and maintenance bills.

Following the protest, on Wednesday, July 23, students held a massive rally in the AU campus, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking to the media, AU students raised concerns over poor quality food, a fixed electricity charges of Rs 300 for a single student in hostel fees, and demand to reduce the mess charges.

Hostels should be equipped with basic amenities, vacant professor posts in the university should be filled immediately, students added.

Additionally, students mentioned that security arrangements must be strengthened to prevent unauthorised individuals from entering campus.

Students mentioned that, this is the third protest in the last 12 months, and university management consistently gives vague assurances without follow-through.

Speaking to the Students, Vice-Chancellor GP Rajasekhar and Registrar EN Dhanunjaya Rao promised to resolve issues. VC mentioned that a student-faculty committee will be formed to review suggestions and improvements for a fairer system, as per the report by The New Indian Express.

Large numbers of student union leaders and students joined in the protest. Students warned that stronger protests will follow if promises aren't fulfilled.