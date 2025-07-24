Andhra Pradesh gov't removes non-statewide quota in PG medical colleges

With the 10-year common admission process ending post-bifurcation on June 2, 2024, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has revised postgraduate medical admission rules to bring them under the state’s exclusive jurisdiction. The move aims to avoid legal complications and protect local students’ interests for the 2025-26 academic year.

According to Government Order (GO) Ms No 83 issued by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, 85% of seats in non-statewide PG medical colleges will now be reserved for local candidates, while 15% will be unreserved, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The definitions of local areas and candidates have also been updated. Students who studied or resided in the same local area for at least four consecutive years before the qualifying exam are considered local candidates. A seven-year rule applies for those who do not meet the primary criteria.

In other news...

After a gap of seven years, University College of Arts and Social Sciences College, Osmania University, is all set for Grand Annual Day celebration that is scheduled on July 26, and Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, will be the chief guest.

In this regard, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Prof Kumar Molugaram, along with the Principal of the University College of Arts and Social Sciences, Prof C Kaseem, on Wednesday, July 23, met Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and invited him to grace the occasion as the chief guest, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Principal Prof C Kaseem stated this year's Annual Day promises to be a memorable celebration of our college's achievements and the bright future of our students, especially after such a long gap.

Hundreds of talented students have already participated in various sports, literary, and cultural events organised as part of these Annual Day celebrations, showcasing their diverse skills and enthusiasm, he said.