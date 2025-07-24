AILET 2026: Exam rescheduled to December 14 | Check eligibility criteria, application process

National Law University (NLU) Delhi has announced a revised schedule for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2026, with key changes to the exam date and application timeline.

The entrance exam for admission to BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes will now be conducted on December 14, 2025, from 2 pm to 4 pm, in an offline mode.

The application process will begin on August 7, 2025, and the last date to submit applications is November 10, 2025. The revised dates have been set to avoid a clash with the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026.

The schedule has been revised to avoid overlapping with the CLAT 2026 examination, as per a report by Times Now.

Eligibility criteria

For the BA LLB (five-year) programme, candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination. The minimum marks required are 45% for General category, 42% for Other Backward Class (OBC), and 40% for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Persons with Disabilities (SC, ST, and PwD) candidates.

For the LLM programme, applicants must hold an LLB degree with at least 50% marks for General category and 45% for SC, ST, and PwD categories.

How to apply?

Visit the official NLU Delhi website. Register with a valid email ID and create a password. Log in to fill out the application form. Upload required documents (photograph and signature under 150 KB in JPG/GIF/BMP format). Pay the application fee and submit the form before the deadline.

Documents Required

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

LLB mark sheet (for LLM applicants)

Recent passport-size photograph (max 1 MB, .jpg/.jpeg)

Scanned signature (max 1 MB, .jpg/.jpeg)

BPL certificate (if applicable, max 2 MB)

Passport copy (for foreign nationals, max 2 MB)

Valid email ID and mobile number

Candidates should ensure they apply between August 7 and November 10, 2025, and meet all eligibility criteria. The exam will be conducted offline on December 14, 2025, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Stay updated by regularly checking the official NLU Delhi website for any further announcements.