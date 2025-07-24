ABVP protest demanding student scholarships and improved hostel facilities

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a statewide protest in Karnataka on Wednesday, July 23, demanding the immediate release of pending student scholarships and urgent improvements in hostel infrastructure.

In Belagavi, hundreds of students led by ABVP gathered at Rani Channamma Circle, where they blocked the road for half an hour, staging a peaceful protest to draw attention to their long-standing demands, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Following the roadblock, the protesters carried out a mass rally towards the Deputy Commissioner's office, where they again raised slogans and highlighted their concerns in the morning.

A memorandum was submitted to the government through Additional Deputy Commissioner Vijaykumar Honakeri, urging swift action to fulfil the demands.

ABVP activists said that education is the backbone of a progressive society and emphasised the importance of providing basic facilities to rural and economically disadvantaged students.

Despite several welfare schemes, students continue to face hardship due to poor implementation.

The protest highlighted the dismal state of government-run hostels. Karnataka has 1,258 hostels under the Backward Classes Department housing 1.68 lakh students, and 1,972 hostels under the Social Welfare Department accommodating another 1.87 lakh.

However, only 40 to 50% of applicants are admitted, leaving many deserving students without accommodation.

Existing hostels are plagued with overcrowding and poor sanitation. Facilities meant for 100 students are housing up to 150, with just 2-3 toilets.

The monthly food allowance of Rs 1,850 per student is also inadequate, making it difficult to provide nutritious meals, as per the report by The New Indian Express.

Students also expressed anger over the non-payment of last year's scholarships, including Vidyasiri and Raitha Vidyanidhi. Many students, especially from poor families, are unable to afford education without these financial aid. urged the students and demanded:

- Complete hostel admission process and access for all eligible students

- Immediate distribute basic kits to hostel residents

- Increase food allowance from Rs 1,850 to a more realistic amount

- Construct new hostels as per the growing demand

- Release all pending scholarships without delay

Sachin Hiremath, State Organisational Secretary, Kushal Ghodageri, District Convenor, student leaders Lingaraj Pujeri, Darshan, Madhu and hundreds of students participated.