Over 200 vacancies announced under UPSC EPFO 2025 recruitment drive

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the short notification for one of its most anticipated recruitment drives: the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) 2025 examination.

A total of 230 positions are up for grabs, spanning two key roles: Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) with 156 vacancies, and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) with 74.

As reported by The Times of India, the application process is scheduled to commence on July 29 and will continue until August 18. Candidates can expect the detailed notification to be published on July 26.

The exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode and will involve a written test followed by an interview. Both EO/AO and APFC positions fall under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.

According to The Times of India, these posts are not only regarded as stable and well-paying but are also integral to the implementation of India’s labour and social security frameworks, making them highly sought-after roles within the bureaucratic structure.

To apply, candidates must head to the official UPSC portal — https://upsc.gov.in — and navigate to the “Apply Online” section.

The process involves completing registration with valid contact details, accurately filling out the application form, uploading required documents such as a photograph and signature, paying the applicable fee, and saving the final confirmation.

The UPSC EPFO exam has traditionally attracted thousands of aspirants nationwide. With central government perks and a robust career trajectory, this year’s recruitment drive is expected to see strong participation from graduates seeking public sector employment with long-term impact.