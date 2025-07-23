Hall tickets out for HTET 2025 as Haryana readies for July-end offline exams

The Haryana School Education Board has issued the admit cards for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2025 ahead of its scheduled dates: July 30 and 31.

Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from bseh.org.in, the board’s official website, by logging in with either their registration number or mobile number and password.

As reported by The Daily Jagran, the HTET will be held in offline mode and will be conducted across three levels: Level 1 for Primary Teacher (PRT), Level 2 for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Level 3 for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).

The admit card contains essential details such as the examination venue, reporting time, shift information, and instructions to be followed on exam day. It is mandatory for all candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. Failing to do so will result in being barred from taking the exam.

Candidates are advised to report to their designated centres at least two hours prior to the beginning of their exam slot. In case of any discrepancies in the admit card — such as spelling errors or mismatches in personal data — candidates must contact the examination authority immediately to have them rectified.

As highlighted by The Daily Jagran, the download process is straightforward: Visit bseh.org.in, click on the HTET 2025 Admit Card link on the homepage, enter the required credentials, and download the hall ticket. Candidates are also encouraged to take a printout for future reference.