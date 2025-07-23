Engineering student builds AetherLabs to fix delays in insurance operations

Engineering student Advith Sharma has launched AetherLabs, a no-code web platform designed to solve delays and inefficiencies in insurance operations. The idea took shape after he saw his father, a veteran in the insurance sector, struggle with manual work, scattered data, and slow grievance redressal processes.

“My dad was himself upset because he was in a grievance resolution. He told me if this tool existed in the market, it would be a very big thing,” says Advith, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

AetherLabs offers a suite of tools tailored for insurance agents and broking firms. It helps agents store and manage policies from various insurance companies in one place, alerting them when policies are about to expire. "Since insurance is a recurring business, this feature ensures agents don’t miss out on timely renewals and follow-ups with customers," shared Advith.

Another key feature is the quote comparison tool. Instead of manually comparing offers from multiple insurers, agents can upload PDF or Excel files of quotes, and the platform’s algorithm, designed with inputs from industry professionals, automatically compares them and generates a summary PDF that can be directly shared with customers.

AetherLabs also provides a premium calculator that uses Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) rates to instantly generate quotes based on customer details, cutting down the wait time from insurers. Additionally, a customer-facing dashboard allows policyholders to view and understand their insurance details clearly. The platform provides analytics to help agents track business growth and performance.

“We have all the tools in one platform, and we’ve enabled AI in most of them,” says Advith. “Other platforms don’t offer PDF ingestion or AI, especially in India.”

The platform is currently available as a web app with WhatsApp integration, allowing agents to access and use the tools directly from their phones, making it convenient for on-the-go operations. Advith says this mobile accessibility is especially useful for agents working in the field, as they can manage policies, send quotes, and respond to clients without needing a desktop, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

AetherLabs is offered in three pricing models. For individual agents, the cost is Rs 999 per month without WhatsApp integration and Rs 2,000 with it. For agencies, the price is Rs 3,000 per month without WhatsApp and Rs 4,500 with it. Broking firms are offered custom pricing based on their business needs.

Currently, the tool is being used by NZ Insurance Brokers and Dios Insurance Brokers, along with four individual agents and one agency. A newer version of the platform is set to launch on August 15.