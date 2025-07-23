AP parents' association demands white paper on autonomous Engineering colleges

The Parents' Association of Andhra Pradesh (PAAP) has raised serious concerns regarding the condition and functioning of autonomous engineering colleges across the state.

Association State President S Narahari and Honorary President Malireddy Kota Reddy demanded the Education department for immediate corrective measures to protect the interests of students and their families, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The association urged the government to release a white paper on the academic, infrastructural, and administrative standards of all autonomous engineering colleges, stating that out of over 400 engineering colleges in the state, only 30 are government-run, while the rest are private institutions-over 165 of which are autonomous colleges operating without strict adherence to All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

They expressed regret that such institutions are allowed to function unchecked, describing them as "commercial education businesses" and demanding transparency in their operations.

The association also called for the establishment of government engineering colleges in all newly formed districts, especially since it has been three years since the 2022 district reorganization.

The PAAP demanded an immediate publication of a white paper by each autonomous college outlining compliance with UGC and AICTE norms regarding faculty, infrastructure, admission procedures, and fee structures, public access to college-wise facilities and staff details to be made available on official websites and display of APHERC-approved fee structures on college websites.

The association leaders also asked the state government to publish student-wise exam marks in the public domain for transparency. They also demanded for setting up of government Engineering colleges in the new districts.

The association also criticised the unchecked autonomy enjoyed by some institutions. "When colleges are allowed to design their own syllabi, conduct their own exams, and even select students without standardized testing like EAMCET, it results in academic manipulation and fee exploitation," said Narahari, as per the report by The New Indian Express.

Malireddy Kota Reddy added, "The absence of regular UGC or AICTE audits allows these colleges to act arbitrarily. Without intervention, this threatens the future of thousands of students, especially from poor and middle-class families."