Admit cards out: Skill India ITI students must act before July 28

Admit cards for the 2025 Industrial Training Institute (ITI) exams are now available for download, according to MoneyControl. The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has made the hall tickets accessible on its official portal — ncvtmis.gov.in — and via the Skill India Digital Hub (skillindiadigital.gov.in).

The exam schedule is split into two parts. While the Practical Examinations began on July 15 and continue until July 25, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) round is set to commence from July 28 and run until August 17. As reported by MoneyControl, students will not be allowed to enter the examination centre without a printed copy of the hall ticket and a valid photo ID such as Aadhaar or Voter ID.

To download their admit card, candidates must visit the NCVT MIS website, navigate to the ‘Admit Card’ or ‘Trainee Login’ section, enter their Registration Number or Permanent Registration Number (PRN) along with their Date of Birth, and submit the details to access the document.

Each admit card contains important information including the candidate’s name, roll number, ITI code, trade name, exam date, exam time, and the exact location of the exam centre. Candidates are advised to verify all these details in advance and immediately report any discrepancies to their respective ITI.

The NCVT ITI Result 2025 will be declared on August 25, and successful candidates will be able to view and download their digital certificates using their login credentials from either of the two official portals. Any concerns regarding the examination process can be addressed through the help section of the NCVT MIS website or by contacting the concerned ITI.