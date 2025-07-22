UK’s India Young Professionals Scheme applications open; apply before July 24

The applications for the India Young Professionals Scheme will open today, July 22. The United Kingdom established this policy, which permits Indians aged 18 to 30 to live and work in the country for up to two years. It is one of the short-term study options in Britain available to Indian students.

However, the free ballot, which began today at 1.30 pm (India Standard Time), will close on July 24, 2025, at the same time.

This is the second and final ballot; the first took place in February. There are only 3,000 places available in 2025, with the majority of them being made available in the February ballot, the Economic Times reports.

To apply, here are the criteria that must be met:

You must be an Indian citizen aged 18-30 years old.

You must be selected through the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot.

You must hold a bachelor's degree or above.

You have £2,530 in savings (INR 2,94,878).

Here’s what happens if your name is in the ballot:

You will receive an invitation to apply for a visa.

Get the necessary documents ready.

Apply for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa.

Each ballot entry can only be submitted by one person (repeated attempts will be ignored).

You have 90 days from the date of the email to apply online for the visa. Then, pay the visa application fee and immigration health surcharge (£1,552 or INR 1,80,902).

You will also need to give your fingerprints, a photo, and passport information.

You will receive the results by email within two weeks of the ballot closing.

The visa costs £319 (INR 37,187). With the visa, you can enter the UK at any time while it is valid, as well as leave and return at any time.

Even if you turn 31 after the visa is issued, you can stay in the UK as long as your visa is valid.