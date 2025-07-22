Should you pick JRF or a PhD fellowship after UGC NET?

Now that the results of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2025 are out, many candidates face a key question: should they opt for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or consider a PhD fellowship offered by universities or external agencies? While both options pave the way to a doctorate, their structures, funding models, and implications differ significantly.

As The Times of India notes, the JRF is a prestigious, centrally funded fellowship granted to high scorers in the UGC NET exam. Valid for three years initially — and extendable up to five — the JRF supports full-time PhD research in Indian universities or institutes.

Fellows receive Rs 35,000 to Rs 37,000 per month for the first two years, which increases to Rs 42,000 for the remaining term, contingent on satisfactory progress. Housing rent allowance (HRA) and other academic support are typically included.

Importantly, JRF holders often receive preferential treatment during admissions and benefit from robust academic environments. PhD fellowships, on the other hand, can be accessed without JRF qualification.

These are typically awarded by institutions or through funding bodies such as the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Department of Science and Technology (DST), or Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Applicants usually go through entrance exams or interviews specific to the institution.

The stipend ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000, and benefits may vary depending on the funding source or project.

As highlighted by The Times of India, the JRF is often seen as a mark of academic excellence and is ideal for those pursuing long-term research or teaching careers. Still, non-JRF fellowships can be just as valuable, particularly for candidates with interdisciplinary goals or part-time commitments.