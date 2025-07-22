Semester 4 diploma results declared by GTU for May 2025 exam

Students of Gujarat Technological University (GTU), Ahmedabad, who wrote their Diploma Semester 4 exams this May can now check their results online. The university declared the outcome of the DIPL SEM 4 – Regular examination today, July 22, and made it accessible through its official website, www.gtu.ac.in , as reported by The Times of India.

To access their results, students must visit the GTU portal and navigate to the “Results” section. They will need their enrollment number and seat number to view or download their mark sheet.

A direct link to the result portal is also available at https://www.gturesults.in/Default.aspx?ext=S2025&rof=4894&ext=S2025&rof=4894 , as highlighted by The Times of India.

This update follows the university’s release of two other sets of results on July 19. These included the DPH (Diploma in Pharmacy) Year II – Regular and Remedial exams, both listed under the Re-check and Re-Assess category. These pertain to students who had applied for re-evaluation after the initial result declaration.

The Diploma Semester 4 results are part of the May 2025 examination cycle, as are the Pharmacy outcomes. While today’s result primarily concerns students pursuing technical diploma programmes, the earlier ones catered to those enrolled in the Diploma in Pharmacy stream.