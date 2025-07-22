NEET-SS 2025 stray vacancy counselling to begin on July 24, check full schedule here

The schedule for the NEET-SS (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality) 2025 stray vacancy round has been announced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Candidates interested in participating in the Stray Round of NEET-SS Counselling can register on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

“All candidates who appeared for the exam with an eligible broad specialty degree (MD/MS/DNB) be allowed to participate in the Stray Round of NEET-SS Super Specialty Counselling 2024,” the schedule said.

According to the official schedule, the following are some of the key dates for the stray vacancy round:

Registration begins on July 24, 2025.

Registration ends on July 27, 2025, at 6 pm.

The payment facility will be available from July 24 to July 27, 2025, until 8 pm.

Choice filling will be available from July 24 to July 28, 2025, up until 9 am.

The choice locking facility will be available from 9.00 am on July 27, 2025, to 9.00 am on July 28, 2025.

Seat allotment will be processed between July 28 and July 29, 2025.

Seat allotment: July 30, 2025.

Reporting period: July 31 to August 5, 2025.

Candidates can follow the processes outlined below to register for the NEET-SS stray vacancy round: