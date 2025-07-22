NEET PG 2025: Exam city slip out, centre details next week

Candidates gearing up for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2025 can now check their registered email accounts for an important update: the city intimation slips have been released.

The slip confirms the city where each candidate’s exam centre will be situated, allowing them to plan travel and accommodations well ahead of the test date.

However, the slip does not reveal the exact address or the name of the examination venue. That information will only be made available once the admit cards are issued on July 31, as Telegraph notes.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which is the authority responsible for conducting the NEET PG, has advised all applicants to verify their city details promptly.

The NEET PG 2025 is scheduled to be held on August 3 and is the gateway for admission into postgraduate medical programmes such as Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and other diploma courses offered at medical colleges across the country.

As for the test format, it will be conducted in a computer-based mode and feature 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) presented in English. Each question will have four options, and candidates will be allotted 3 hours and 30 minutes to complete the exam.

The NBEMS has urged applicants to make necessary logistical preparations in advance, with the aim of reducing last-minute hurdles that could impact their performance on exam day.