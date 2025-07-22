NEET-PG 2025 centre chaos: Tamil Nadu doctors demand justice as students face "emotional breakdown"

The Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors Association (TNRDA) has launched an attack on the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) over “disturbing irregularities” in the NEET-PG 2025 centre allotment process.

Despite selecting three preferred Tamil Nadu cities, thousands of aspirants have been randomly assigned centres in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, or Karnataka, sparking widespread outrage and emotional distress among candidates.

Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Keerthy Varman, General Secretary of TNRDA, revealed the scale of desperation: “I myself have received more than 150 messages and calls from NEET PG aspirants concerned about centre locations. Students are suffering significantly.”

“Despite selecting three preferred cities, they received none from their list, with some allotted centres outside their states entirely. This creates particular hardship for students from marginalised sections and rural areas,” he added.

NBEMS had assured candidates that city selection would follow a “first-come, first-served” basis. Their June 7 notice promised "more cities will be added" and candidates would “see only cities where seats are available.” Reality proved different. Students who selected Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore found themselves directed to distant states. The TNRDA described “emotional breakdown and panic” among candidates, particularly affecting female students and rural candidates facing long-distance travel and safety concerns.

TNRDA's demands

The association demands immediate action:

Increase exam centres within each state, especially Tamil Nadu

Ensure transparent city-level allotment without cross-state assignments

Allow re-allotment for affected aspirants

Publish city-wise seat matrix

Establish dedicated grievance helpline

With admit cards releasing on July 31 and the exam on August 3, TNRDA urges the Union Health Ministry and NBEMS to restore fairness to the process. “NEET-PG candidates represent the future of India's healthcare system,” the association stated, calling for dignity in treatment of aspiring doctors.