LNMU releases Part 3 UG results for 2022–25 batch

Undergraduate students enrolled in the 2022–25 batch at Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) can now view their Part 3 examination results online. The results were officially declared yesterday, July 21, on the university’s website: lnmu.ac.in. To access their scorecards, students will need their roll number and date of birth.

According to The Daily Jagran, the Part 3 UG semester exams were held from March 20 to April 16 this year. The assessments were conducted in pen-and-paper format at various examination centres across Bihar. These results play a key role in determining student eligibility for progression to higher semesters or postgraduation.

The process to view the results is designed to be straightforward. As outlined by The Daily Jagran, candidates should visit the LNMU website and look for the Part 3 Result 2022–25 link, likely housed under the ‘Examination’ or ‘Results’ section.

After entering the requisite credentials in the new window (roll number, registration number), students will be able to view their subject-wise marks and overall performance status. The results should be thoroughly reviewed and saved for future reference.

For any discrepancies, students are encouraged to get in touch with the university’s examination department directly or keep an eye on the official portal for further announcements and clarifications.

LNMU, headquartered in Darbhanga, Bihar, was established in 1972 and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through its faculties in Science, Humanities, Commerce, Social Science, Law, Education, Fine Arts, and Dentistry.