Hassan district: 112 students have heart problems

One hundred and twelve out of fifty-six thousand students have heart problems in Hassan district. Heart checkup camps have been organised for students from Classes 1 to 10 of government, aided, and private schools in the district over the last ten days.

The Department of Public Instructions took the decision to organise heart check-up camps at schools following directions from district-in-charge Minister KN Rajanna. The district administration also expressed deep concern over the increasing number of heart attack cases in the district.

The issue of increasing heart attack cases was also seriously debated at the recent KDP meeting chaired by Rajanna, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Ten different teams headed by physicians have been visiting the schools to examine students of primary and high schools in different parts of the district.

KS Latha Kumari, the Deputy Commissioner, also reviewed the situation by chairing a meeting of senior officials recently. Students who were found with heart-related ailments during the camp have been referred for further treatment.

According to Chandreshekar, Deputy Director for Public Instructions, the heart check-up camps will continue. "The medical team also treats patients for different diseases and provides medicine for the same. No severe problem was found in any student during the camp," he added.

Welcoming the decision of the government, Krishnegowda, a retired lecturer, said that similar camps should be conducted for college students.

Heart attack cases have increased among college students in recent years, he added. Sources said that the heart check-up camps will also be organised for college students from the district in the future, according to the report by The New Indian Express.