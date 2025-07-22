CCSU June 2025 results out for BBA and BCA students, detainments disclosed

Students enrolled in Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), Meerut, can now access the BBA and BCA semester II and IV results for the June 2025 session, which were officially released today, July 22.

The outcome applies to both regular and private undergraduate candidates. Along with the results, CCSU has issued detain lists linked to specific college codes, clarifying which students have not met eligibility requirements.

According to The Times of India, the BBA semester II detain list includes colleges 1003, 1248, 1263, 415, 642, 869, and 969. For semester IV, colleges 1248, 415, 612, 642, 660, 664, 916, and 969 have students listed as detained.

The BCA semester II list identifies colleges 1003, 1248, 313, 415, 623, 642, 664, 801, and 916. For semester IV, the list extends to colleges 1131, 1248, 313, 642, 663, 664, 698, 801, 916, and 969.

This latest announcement follows earlier result publications for courses such as LLB, BEd, and BA LLB. The Times of India also noted that the June 2025 LLB semester IV results had all students declared, whereas some BEd final year candidates were detained. Meanwhile, all students from BA LLB semesters II, IV, VI, and VIII had their results declared.

To access their marksheets, students are advised to head to https://www.ccsuniversity.ac.in/ and navigate to the Results section. From there, one must select the relevant course and semester, enter the roll or enrolment number, and download the result.

Any discrepancies should be reported to college examination cells or the university helpline.