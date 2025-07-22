Candidates can now download TS TET 2025 results and final answer keys

The results of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 were officially released today, July 22, by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana. Designed for individuals seeking teaching roles in primary and upper primary levels in Telangana government schools, TS TET is a key certification exam.

Candidates who took either Paper I or Paper II of the eligibility exam can now access their scorecards via the official portal https://tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/ResultFront , as highlighted by The Times of India.

This year’s result announcement is accompanied by the final answer keys for both papers, allowing candidates to cross-check their responses in subjects like Maths, Science and Social Studies before downloading their official marksheets.

To view the results, candidates must visit tgtet.aptonline.in, select the result link, and enter their Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth. Once submitted, the TS TET 2025 scorecard can be downloaded and printed for future use.

As noted by The Times of India, qualifying criteria differ by category. General category candidates must score 60% or above to pass. For Backward Class (BC) candidates, the minimum is 50%, while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories require at least 40%.

Those meeting or exceeding these cut-off marks will be awarded the official TS TET Certificate.

This certificate is an essential eligibility credential for applying to teaching positions in government schools across Telangana. Applicants are advised to keep both their scorecard and certificate safe, as they will be needed in future recruitment stages outlined by the Telangana School Education Department.

For updates on merit lists and further recruitment notifications, the official site tgtet.aptonline.in will remain the central hub.