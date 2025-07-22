Bollywood music and hair oil take over government school classroom in UP

Meanwhile, students remain seated in the classroom, not engaged in any lesson. What unfolded in the video raised concerns not only about the teacher’s conduct, but also about the larger question of accountability within government-run schools.

As highlighted by India Today, the district’s Basic Education Officer, Laxmikant Pandey, responded to the incident with swift action. “An order has been issued, and the incident is under investigation,” he said, confirming that the teacher had been suspended with immediate effect.

The video’s viral spread has reignited public criticism over the functioning of government schools in Uttar Pradesh. Many online have expressed concern about the quality of education and the unchecked freedom some educators appear to exercise in classrooms.

While disciplinary action has been taken in this case, the incident points to a deeper, systemic issue; one that raises uncomfortable questions about how often such instances occur away from cameras, and how many students are left to silently witness their right to learn being sidelined.