Bandh in Telangana tomorrow? Will schools & colleges be closed on July 23?

Students and parents across Telangana are left confused as left-wing student associations call for a nationwide bandh on July 23, 2025, seeking immediate action from the government on a variety of student-related problems.

The bandh call has prompted concerns about whether schools and institutions will remain closed on July 23.

The bandh is being organised to put pressure on the Telangana government to address long-standing issues in the educational sector. The primary demands are:

Immediate release of outstanding scholarship and fee reimbursement dues

Improvements to infrastructure and facilities in government and aided colleges.

Filling vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in educational institutions.

Subsidies for student bus passes have been restored, and TSRTC services have expanded.

Ensure that academic calendars are released on schedule and tests are conducted without delay.

While the Telangana government has not officially declared a holiday on July 23, many private and public educational institutions may remain closed in preparation for protests and to ensure student safety, Sakshi reports. Previous experience with similar student union bandh requests indicates that many schools and junior colleges choose to suspend classes to avoid disruptions.

Parents should stay in touch with the school administration for updates and check local news outlets for official announcements closer to the day.

As of today, July 23 is not an official government holiday; nonetheless, due to the bandh called by left-wing student organisations, many schools and institutions may remain closed as a precaution. Students and parents are encouraged to stay vigilant and follow updates from school officials and local media.