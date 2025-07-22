All schools to have CCTV cameras, real-time monitoring: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all of its associated schools to install high-resolution CCTV cameras with real-time audiovisual monitoring at all access and exit points, classrooms, hallways, and common areas.

According to the CBSE's notice, the latest directive aims to improve the safety and well-being of students across school campuses, as well as protect them from "bullying and other implicit threats".

The CBSE has recommended that CCTV footage be kept for at least 15 days to ensure student safety and be made available for examination by authorities if necessary, Mint reports.

According to the instructions of the CBSE, the cameras should be installed at crucial locations and common areas in school campuses, such as all the entry and exit points of the school, lobbies, corridors, staircases, all classrooms of the school, labs, library, canteen area, store room, and playground. Toilets and washrooms are exempt from having CCTV cameras.

The CCTV cameras must be able to store recordings for a minimum of 15 days. According to the CBSE circular, schools must maintain a backup of this footage and make it available to authorities if necessary.

Clause 1(X) of the NCPCR's Manual on the Safety and Security of Children in Schools states that "CCTV in schools needs to be monitored and maintained regularly.”

According to the NCPR manual, schools may also install CCTV cameras at several defined spots to continuously monitor their entire campus.