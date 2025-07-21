UGC-NET June 2025 result released; here’s how to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2025, today, July 21, 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the UGC-NET June 2025 examination can view their results and download them from the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The results link will also be available at ugcnetjun2025.ntaonline.in.

Apart from these websites, the UGC-NET result is also available on the NTA's official website, nta.ac.in.

The UGC-NET June 2025 was held between June 25 and June 29, 2025. The provisional answer key was given on July 5, and the objection window opened on July 6, 2025. The deadline for raising objections was July 8, 2025.

All candidates who appeared for the UGC-NET June 2025 examination can check their results by following the steps outlined below: