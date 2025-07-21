Students risk lives to cross overflowing bridges in Koppal rural areas

Walking to school has become a risky business for students in Koppal district. Several small bridges have been flooded due to incessant rain for the past three days. Students say bridges near Ryavaniki, Jalihal, Hanumasagar and some in Kushtagi taluk have turned into danger zones.

This issue, being a decade-old, has led to many complaints by locals to leaders, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Member of Parliaments (MPs), but in vain. Parents fear for their kids during the rainy season, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Ryavaniki and Jalihal road have bridges and water is now flowing above the bridges. Students must negotiate the bridge amid flowing water. The main road from Hanumasagara's new bus stand to Gajendragad town has turned into a lake after the heavy rain. Hundreds of students must cross this road to reach their schools, colleges and the bus stand. As the road has many potholes, students have even fallen into these pits. Residents have requested the officials concerned to take appropriate action, but in vain.The Hanumasagara road is approximately more than one kilometre long and it is difficult to walk along the road as it looks like a lake, Besides, water is at knee-deep level. The whole area is low-lying leading to flooding. The residents have made countless complaints to the local leaders, only to be met by hollow promises.

This situation persists all throughout the rain and residents want a permanent solution. These roads also witness many two-wheelers, four-wheelers and carts commuting and even they find it difficult, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Several residents said, "This time we witnessed good pre-monsoon rain. We demand our MP and the MLA concerned to visit our taluk. Hundreds of students use these bridges, and we worry for our children during the rainy season." When contacted, an official from Koppal district administration insisted that, "We will soon do the needful."