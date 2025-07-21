Students fall prey to digital charity scams: How fraudsters target young hearts on social media

The notification pops up on your Twitter feed: A heart-wrenching post about a family friend unable to pay their daughter's school fees, complete with bank account details and an emotional plea for help.

For students scrolling through their feeds between classes, such appeals hit particularly close to home. Your first instinct is to contribute, after all, education shouldn't be denied due to financial constraints. But before you reach for your wallet, pause.

That seemingly genuine appeal might be the latest weapon targeting student donors in a scammer's arsenal.

The growth of social media and crowdfunding platforms has revolutionised charitable giving, making it easier than ever for students to support peers in need. However, this digital landscape has become a hunting ground for fraudsters who specifically prey on young people's goodwill, knowing that students will sacrifice their meagre resources to help fellow students facing educational crises.

The scammer's playbook

A recent case highlighted the prevalence of this issue when EdexLive encountered a Twitter post requesting donations for a student's school fees.

What initially appeared to be a legitimate cry for help was later discovered to be a fraudulent account, one of multiple fake profiles posting identical appeals. Though the post was eventually deleted, it raised alarming questions about how positive intentions are being weaponised for financial gain.

To understand the mechanics behind these scams, EdexLive spoke with Dr Ananth Prabhu, a cybersecurity expert who outlined the sophisticated methods employed by digital fraudsters.

"When it comes to online fundraising platforms, there are two types of platforms available," explains Dr Prabhu. "One consists of authentic platforms such as Ketto and DonateKart where fundraisers can create verified pages. These platforms have verification teams that authenticate genuine requests and provide checkmarks to confirm their legitimacy."

These legitimate platforms offer verification services, providing blue checkmarks to confirm authentic cases. However, there's a catch that drives people away from these secure options.

"The major issue with these platforms is that they charge substantial platform fees," Dr Prabhu notes. "A few platforms retain up to 20-30% of the total amount raised. For example, if someone generates 10 lakh, the person ultimately receives only 7 lakh, while 3 lakh is the platform's fee."

The social media shortcut

To avoid these hefty fees, many genuine fundraisers turn to social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), where posting is free. Unfortunately, this creates an opening that scammers eagerly exploit.

"Cybercriminals are using this as an extremely easy method of earning money," warns Dr Prabhu. "Not only cybercriminals, but also individuals who are financially desperate, find this to be the simplest way to obtain funds, like money without hard work."

The scammer's methodology is disturbingly simple yet effective. They obtain genuine distressing videos, perhaps of a child suffering from cancer or a family in crisis. Using readily available tools, they replace the original bank account details or QR codes with their own information.

"A scammer or fraudster simply needs to replace the existing QR code with their own QR code," Dr Prabhu explains. "This is where the entire fraud mechanism operates successfully."

The timeline trap

One of the most insidious aspects of these scams involves the lack of time boundaries on social media posts. Unlike legitimate fundraising platforms that set specific timelines for campaigns, social media allows content to circulate indefinitely.

"Most of these videos do not include dates," Dr Prabhu points out. "There are instances where someone created a fundraising video for their daughter two years ago, and subsequently, the daughter passed away. However, that video continues circulating, and the person still receives money in their account because people believe she is still in need."

This creates a cruel irony where genuine cases that have either been resolved or tragically ended continue to generate money for scammers who have hijacked the appeals.

Students: The primary targets

The impact of these scams is particularly devastating for students, who often contribute despite their own severe financial constraints. Education-related fraud appeals specifically target student communities, knowing their emotional connection to academic struggles.

Dr Prabhu offers specific advice for this vulnerable demographic, emphasising the disproportionate impact on young donors.

"If a student wishes to contribute money, it is preferable that they help their peers from the same school or college, ensuring they have direct knowledge of the issue. When they personally know the individual and can verify that the cause is genuine, then they should provide assistance," he said.

For students, losing even Rs 500 represents a significant sacrifice, money that might have been saved from meals or other essentials. This makes them particularly susceptible to the emotional manipulation employed by scammers who craft appeals specifically around educational funding, admission deadlines, and fee payment crises.

The verification void

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of this issue is the complete absence of verification mechanisms for social media charity appeals. Unlike legitimate fundraising platforms, there's no fact-checking service available for concerned donors.

"There is no helpline available where individuals can submit details to a fact-checking website for verification before transferring money or extending help," Dr Prabhu explains.

While background verification companies exist, they charge fees, a factor which defeats the purpose for potential donors who want to help but can't afford verification costs.

A call for systemic change

Dr Prabhu believes the solution requires government intervention: "Until the government of India establishes a portal, a helpline-type platform where people with genuine needs can post on the government-run website so that people understand it is an authentic site and the government does not retain any share from donations, this will remain a never-ending problem."

He also calls for law enforcement action, suggesting, "The police department should establish a dedicated wing to check such claims on social media and verify them. If they encounter any unscrupulous or fraudulent activities, suo moto action should be taken against the perpetrators."

Protecting your generosity

Until systemic solutions emerge, donors must rely on personal vigilance.

The key is to channel generosity through verified platforms, even if it means accepting the higher fees as a cost of security. For local causes, direct personal knowledge of the beneficiary remains the best protection against fraud.

The digital age has democratised charitable giving, but it has also created new opportunities for exploitation. As we navigate this landscape, the challenge lies in maintaining our compassion while developing the scepticism necessary to ensure our goodwill reaches those who truly need it.

In an era where a single viral post can raise thousands or even lakhs within hours, the responsibility lies not just with potential donors, particularly vulnerable student communities, but with platform providers, law enforcement, and policymakers to create systems that protect both the generous hearts of young donors and the genuine needs of the vulnerable.