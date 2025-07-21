SSC to close JE 2025 registration today, apply here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will stop registration for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) examination, also known as the SSC JE 2025, today, July 21. Eligible applicants can apply for the SSC JE 2025 at ssc.gov.in.

The SSC began the online application procedure for this recruitment drive on June 30. As per the schedule, the application fee can be paid until 11 pm tomorrow, July 22.

On August 1, the commission will launch the SSC JE application form modification window, which will close on August 2.

The exam will take place on two different papers through the Computer-Based Test mode. Paper-1 is tentatively set for October 27 to 31, while Paper-2 is tentatively scheduled for January-February of next year.

Candidates who have problems filling out the application form can call the toll-free helpdesk at 180 030 93063.

This recruitment drive is for 1,340 potential openings. The final vacancies, per post and category, will be announced later on the official website.

Candidates can visit the official website to learn about post-specific eligibility requirements, educational credentials, age limits, and so on.

Candidates must pay Rs 100 to apply for this recruitment drive. Women candidates, candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen who qualify for reservation are excused from paying the application fee.