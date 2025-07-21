“Seven crore children failed to update Aadhaar biometrics”: UIDAI CEO

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) intends to begin biometric updates for children through schools in phases over the next two months, according to a top official.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UIDAI, told PTI that over seven crore children have failed to update their Aadhaar biometrics, which is required after the age of five.

"UIDAI is working on a project to start updating the biometrics of children with parental consent through schools. We are at present testing the technology, and it should be ready in 45-60 days," Kumar said.

According to UIDAI rules, the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) is critical for ensuring accurate and valid biometric data for children. If a child's Aadhaar number is not filled even after they reach the age of seven, it may be cancelled under existing guidelines.

The update is free if done between the ages of five and seven, however, after the age of seven, there is a price of Rs 100 for the upgrade.

A valid Aadhaar with up-to-date biometrics is required to access services such as school admissions, entrance exams, scholarships, and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes.

"We are planning to extend the same process of going through schools and colleges for a second MBU, which is done after children attain the age of 15 years," Kumar added.

At present, Aadhaar is issued for newborns and children below five years without collecting their biometrics.

"Aadhaar is crucial for delivering benefits under several government schemes. We want children to get all the benefits at the right time. Through schools, we are trying to reach as many children in a convenient manner," Kumar said.

As part of the project, UIDAI will supply biometric devices to each district, which will subsequently be rotated between schools to carry out the updates.