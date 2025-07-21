PSEB reveals Class 10 and 12 Compartment exam dates for August

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has published the full schedule for its Class X and XII compartment examinations for 2025, providing clarity for students looking to improve their results.

As per Daily Jagran, the exams are set to begin on August 8 and conclude on August 29. Candidates will attempt their papers in a single shift, from 11.00 am to 2.15 pm, across multiple centres in Punjab.

To pass the compartment exam, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Once the results are declared, students are expected to collect their updated mark sheets from their respective schools.

Any changes, whether an increase or decrease in marks, will be considered final, as noted by Daily Jagran.

Students eager to access the timetable can download the PDF from the official website, pseb.ac.in. The process is straightforward: visit the homepage, locate the datesheet link relevant to either Class X or Class XII, and view or save the document for future reference.

The board has advised students to regularly check the official website for all further updates related to exams and result announcements. This is particularly important given the tight timelines and the importance of the compartment exams for academic progression.

With the schedule now available, students have just over two weeks to revise and prepare. These supplementary exams offer a second chance to those who did not clear a subject earlier this year, and timely preparation could make a critical difference in their academic journey.