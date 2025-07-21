Parents’ pollution fears keep Chandigarh teen from DU despite CUET success

When a Chandigarh-based student finally received admission to Delhi University's Hansraj College, he thought his persistence through a mentally taxing year had finally paid off. But his plans have hit an unexpected wall: his own parents. Citing air pollution in Delhi as a serious health concern, the student's parents have refused to let him relocate, prompting him to turn to Reddit for advice.

Posting under the handle @TurnoverWeak9601, the student shared his dismay on r/India in a now-viral thread titled, “Got into Hansraj College but my parents don’t want to send me because of Delhi’s pollution. Feeling helpless.”

In the post, he detailed his academic lows, having failed three competitive exams before clearing the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). “I’ve worked really hard for this… it felt like all the struggle finally paid off,” he wrote, only to be confronted with parental opposition “just when everything was falling into place.”

As Economic Times reports, many Reddit users rallied behind the student. While one comment urged him to “seize the opportunity,” others addressed the pollution angle, with a user writing, “Pollution is a problem, but it’s only bad for about three months.”

The thread has struck a chord online, opening up wider discussions about parental decision-making, urban air quality, and how environmental issues are now directly impacting higher education choices.

Coinciding with this viral post, Delhi University released its first undergraduate seat allotment list for the 2025–26 cycle at 5.00 pm. According to Economic Times, 93,166 seats have been allocated across 69 colleges, though the sanctioned intake is 71,624. Over 27,000 candidates accepted their seats within two hours of the list going live.

This year’s seat distribution spans 79 programmes and includes allocations under Single Girl Child and orphan categories as well. Programmes with a performance component, such as Fine Arts and Music, will see seat allotments in the third round, with updates expected on respective college websites.