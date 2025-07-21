Over 12 lakh aspirants compete as MCC kicks off NEET UG Round 1 counselling today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened the gates for Round 1 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) 2025 counselling today, July 21, offering eligible candidates a chance to register for admission to premier MBBS, BDS, and allied programmes across India.

As noted by Economic Times, the process is accessible via mcc.nic.in and will run until July 28. Only candidates who have cleared the NEET UG 2025 cut-off can take part in this centralised process, which oversees admissions under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) in government medical and dental colleges.

The remaining 85% of seats fall under state-level counselling, which has already begun in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Assam, and Punjab.

This year, over 12,00,000 candidates cleared the exam and will now vie for roughly 1,15,000 MBBS seats nationwide. As reported by Economic Times, counselling will proceed in four phases: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a Stray Vacancy Round.

Here’s a quick look at the Round 1 timeline:

Registration : July 21 to July 28

Choice Filling & Locking : July 22 to July 28

Seat Allotment : July 29 to July 30

Result Declaration : July 31

Reporting to Colleges: August 1 to August 6

To register, candidates must visit the official portal, access the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section, complete the form, pay the registration fee, and download their filled application for future reference.

Required documents include the NEET UG 2025 admit card, scorecard, Class X and XII marksheets and certificates, birth and domicile certificates (as applicable), category certificates, passport photos, migration certificate (if needed), and a medical fitness certificate.

With tight deadlines and intense competition, timely action is crucial for securing a seat at a preferred medical institution.