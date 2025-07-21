“No incident of ragging occurred,” say Ravenshaw University first-year students in shocking twist

There has been a twist in the case of the alleged ragging incident at the East Wing of Odisha's Ravenshaw University, with first-year students insisting that no ragging occurred.

According to sources, the juniors filed a signed representation to the vice-chancellor today, Monday, July 21, alleging that hostel management encouraged them to falsely blame their seniors, who were eventually expelled, Odisha TV reported.

This comes only one day after the institution disciplined ten third-year students for reportedly bullying juniors during a late-night interaction on Saturday, July 19. The students were asked to leave the East Hostel and were temporarily placed at the university's guest house.

In their letter to the vice-chancellor, first-year students claimed that the dorm superintendent and other staff pushed them into accusing their seniors of ragging.

The juniors also alleged that the accused seniors were having a cordial and educational conversation when the head warden abruptly intervened, accused them of ragging, and imposed severe measures.

The application calls for the immediate annulment of disciplinary actions and the seniors' restoration in the hostel.

Outside the East Hostel, several seniors who were forced to leave have started a peaceful demonstration, appealing for a fair investigation and the restoration of their reputations. They say that the chat on Saturday night, July 19, was started by juniors seeking advice, and that no harsh language or coercive actions were involved.

This counter-allegation has raised major concerns about due process and fairness in Ravenshaw University's disciplinary proceedings. Questions now surround whether the administration moved hastily and without verifying the data, casting doubt on the effectiveness of internal processes designed to manage sensitive student issues.