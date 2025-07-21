NEET PG exam city details to go live today, admit cards follow on July 31

Candidates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) programmes 2025 can expect to receive their exam city details today, July 21, via their registered email addresses, as per an announcement by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

The official admit cards, however, are scheduled to be released on July 31 through the NBEMS portal, natboard.edu.in, as highlighted by Hindustan Times.

The admit cards will contain essential information such as the exact address of the exam centre, paper timing, exam-day instructions, and other critical details. The examination itself is scheduled for August 3, featuring 200 multiple-choice questions. Each question offers four possible responses, out of which candidates must choose the most suitable answer.

To access the admit card once it's live, candidates will need to:

Visit natboard.edu.in Click on the NEET PG 2025 admit card link Log in with their credentials Download and review the document

For real-time clarifications, NBEMS has provided a helpline at +91-7996165333, available from 9.30 am to 6.00 pm.

To guard against misinformation, NBEMS reiterated that candidates should only refer to its two official websites — natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in — and its verified WhatsApp channel for updates.

As Hindustan Times reports, the board has warned aspirants to remain wary of “unscrupulous agents / touts” who may send spoofed emails, SMSes, or social media messages promising exam assistance through fraudulent means.

NBEMS urged candidates to cross-check any suspicious communication using the official portals and not fall prey to fabricated notices or forged documents in circulation.