Last call: IBPS PO, SO applications close today

Aspirants eyeing banking roles through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) have until the end of today, July 21, to submit their applications for the 2025 recruitment drive for Probationary Officers (PO) and Specialist Officers (SO).

Applications can only be completed online via the official portal ibps.in, and no further extension has been announced as of now.

As The Times of India reports, this year’s IBPS recruitment campaign is aiming to fill a combined total of 6,215 vacancies across participating banks. Of these, 5,208 positions are for Probationary Officers, while 1,007 are designated for Specialist Officers.

For PO applicants, eligibility hinges on a graduate degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Government of India or an equivalent qualification acknowledged by the Central Government. Candidates must also fall within the age range of 20 to 30 years, as calculated on July 1.

Meanwhile, SO roles come with role-specific educational prerequisites. For example, an IT Officer, Law Officer, or HR Officer would each require a distinct qualification background. However, the age requirement remains consistent at 20 to 30 years. As noted by The Times of India, candidates should refer to the official notification for detailed post-wise eligibility.

To apply, candidates must visit ibps.in, select the relevant link for either IBPS PO or SO, initiate the online registration by entering basic details, and then log in to fill the complete form. Required documents must be uploaded, fees paid, and the form submitted. It’s also advisable to retain a printed copy of the final application for future use.

With thousands of roles on the line and the clock ticking, aspirants are urged to wrap up their submissions without delay.